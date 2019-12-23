WATCH LIVE: 2 suspects arrested after South Park Mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects were arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting at South Park Mall, where four people were shot Wednesday night.

San Antonio police have not identified the suspects, but a perp walk is scheduled for them at 6 p.m.

4 victims of South Park Mall shooting were targeted, SAPD says

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers responded just before 9 p.m. after three men and a woman were shot. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 41.

The suspects were hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.

“As far as a motive goes, we simply don’t know what it is right now,” McManus said Wednesday night. He said it is also not exactly clear from where the shooting occurred.

Some shoppers concerned about safety after shooting at South Park Mall

Police previously sought information on a black Dodge Charge in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.