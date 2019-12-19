Some shoppers concerned about safety after shooting at South Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at South Park Mall Wednesday night seems to be having a chilling effect on some holiday shoppers.

Four people, including a teenager, were wounded when someone fired at them from a car shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

San Antonio police say the victims, three males and one female, range in age from 17 to 41.

They say two suffered serious injuries, while the injuries of the other two were not life-threatening.

As of Thursday morning, police had not made any arrests.

They said the shooters were seen leaving the area in a black Dodge Charger.

In the meantime, some people took to social media to talk about the shooting, sharing their fears and concerns on KSAT 12 News’ Twitter page.

“I was about to stop here too for my wife’s gift, (expletive) that,” wrote one man.

A woman posted that she was at the mall with her family when she experienced the “scariest moments” of her life.

She said due to the shooting, she had to run out of the mall with her children who were in the middle of taking pictures with Santa.

Tweets describe chaos during South Park Mall shooting

Abigail Garcia was there with friends and family members, running an errand.

She spoke to a KSAT 12 News crew on camera about what she described as a chaotic scene.

“We saw everybody screaming, running, just saying, like, 'There's a shooter. There's a shooter. He has a gun,’” she said. “At that moment, I just looked at my friend and my sister and was just, 'Oh, like, what do we do?'”

She said the experience left them all shaken.

Jimmy Guevara, however, says he is not fazed by what happened.

He believes the violence was an isolated case, unlikely to occur again.

“We never had that before here so it's just a one-time deal, I guess. Hopefully,” he said.

Guevara took a moment to express his thoughts Thursday morning on his way to a pawn shop across the street from the mall.

He says the shooting is not enough to kill his holiday shopping spirit.

Brian Peters, South Park Mall’s vice president and general manager, gave a statement to KSAT 12 News over the phone Thursday morning.

He said the safety of shoppers and mall employees is “a top priority.”

Peters emphasized that the security staff is trained regularly in handling a variety of emergency situations and would continue with their normal patrols.

He said they also will continue to do regular safety drills with its employees and tenants.

In addition, Peters said the mall works closely with SAPD and is cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.