SAPD: 2 women hospitalized after rollover crash on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near Interstate 37 and Southeast Military Drive.

According to police, the vehicle rolled over after rear-ending a truck.

The two women were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash and that the people inside the truck were not hurt.