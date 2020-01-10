VIA wants input from residents about bold, new transit plan

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will host a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss a 10-year road map designed to make public transit in our region better, faster, smarter and easier to use.

VIA will host a series of tele-town halls throughout the year to engage and inform the community about the benefits of the VIA Reimagined Plan, which includes projects designed to create a better bus system, build an advanced rapid transit network and develop smart transit solutions. The monthly call-ins are part of VIA’s ongoing outreach efforts that include events, group meetings, strategic partnerships, interactive online tools and social media activity.

VIA’s 10-year action plan to deliver a better, faster, smarter transit system

Former San Antonio City Councilman and current VIA Board Chair Rey Saldaña will host the call with VIA President and CEO Jeff Arndt.

“This is one more way we can reach out to the community and invite them to learn about the VIA Reimagined Plan, help us understand the challenges they experience when using our system, and let us talk with them about how the VIA Reimagined Plan is designed to help address those challenges,” Arndt said. “We want many voices joining in this important conversation about how we are going to improve public transportation for our region today, and in the future.”

The link to register is live at VIAReimagined.com. Participants will receive a notification on Wednesday when it's time to join the call.

The presentation will also be available via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/VIATransit.

Visit VIAReimagined.com and sign up for the VIA Reimagined newsletter for updates.