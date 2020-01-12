Small plane makes emergency landing, collides with road sign
Two aboard the aircraft walked away, uninjured
BANDERA COUNTY – A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in Bandera County.
Officials say the plane landed on Highway 16 S at Bear Creek Road around 5:30 p.m.
It’s unknown what caused the emergency landing. However, officials say the plane’s wing did collide with a road sign as it landed.
Two people were on board and were uninjured.
Federal investigators are en route to the scene and are working to learn more.
The aircraft is a Piper plane, registered to a San Antonio charter service, per the FAA website.
The plane is still on the highway as the investigation continues.
