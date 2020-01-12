Small plane makes emergency landing, collides with road sign

BANDERA COUNTY – A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in Bandera County.

Officials say the plane landed on Highway 16 S at Bear Creek Road around 5:30 p.m.

It’s unknown what caused the emergency landing. However, officials say the plane’s wing did collide with a road sign as it landed.

A Piper plane made an emergency landing near Highway 16 and Bear Creek Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Two people were on board and were uninjured.

Federal investigators are en route to the scene and are working to learn more.

The aircraft is a Piper plane, registered to a San Antonio charter service, per the FAA website.

The plane is still on the highway as the investigation continues.