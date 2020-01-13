Woman found stabbed in wheelchair west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was found stabbed in a wheelchair just west of downtown Monday. Police said her injuries are life-threatening.

The woman was found before noon in the 1400 block of North Brazos Street. Police aren’t sure if the crime happened at that location or if she was brought there.

The stabbing happened in the same area as a shooting over the weekend, but the two crimes are not believed to be related.

Investigators are searching for suspects. They are interviewing some homeless people in the area to see if anyone witnessed anything.