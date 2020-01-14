Burglars enter South Side sub shop by cutting hole in roof

SAN ANTONIO – Two delivery drivers may have unknowingly interrupted a burglary in progress at a South Side restaurant Tuesday morning.

The drivers rolled up to a Firehouse Subs in the 2800 block of SW Military shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said the noise from the truck may have frightened away the criminals.

However, the delivery men immediately noticed things were out of sort inside the business and called 911.

They told police they could see the ceiling tiles hanging down inside the business and noticed that an iPad and computer were missing.

Police say it appears the burglars entered the business by cutting a hole in the roof.

They say they also attempted to get into the safe but were unsuccessful.

The burglars were gone when officers arrived.

Investigators planned to look at surveillance video from the business for clues.