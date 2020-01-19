‘One piece of a very complex puzzle’: Councilman hopes steel fence will solve homeless issue

SAN ANTONIO – A spot known for producing trash and problems for the city of San Antonio is also a spot well-known by homeless groups.

Piles of trash, clothes, and other items can be seen beneath a San Pedro Avenue overpass.

“It isn’t going to be one thing that solves it,” said District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino.

City leaders plan to enclose the area with a steel fence, which is expected to cost around $6,500.

Trevino said the city has budgeted for the project but clearing the space will take time.

“It’s not as easy as picking something up and throwing it in the trash," Trevino said.

Jonathan Medel said he walks by the area everyday and has seen it littered with trash and personal items.

“I’m a newly-homeless person myself. It doesn’t surprise me,” said Medel.

Medel said he has been living on the streets for almost a week but believes people who come to the bridge feel safe.

“Some people are hiding things. Some people are hiding from things. Some people don’t like people,” he said.

Medel has been staying at Haven for Hope but believes more can be done to get people off the streets.

“You don’t have to live out here anymore. It’s rough,” he said.

Trevino said the city is taking steps to make sure people under the bridge receive help. He calls the fence a “holistic approach” that involves multiple departments.

The fence is expected to be constructed in the coming months.