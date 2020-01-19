Police: Amarillo School District employee arrested for child pornography

AMARILLO, TEXAS – An Amarillo Independent School District employee was arrested after police say he was in possession of child pornography.

The Amarillo PD Special Victims Unit Detectives received a report Wednesday, Jan. 15 that a man in the Amarillo area was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives identified the man on Thursday as Kevin Fehr, 59, who was employed by the school district.

Fehr was arrested and taken to the Randall County Jail.

We are waiting to learn more on his employment status with the school district.

The case is still under investigation.