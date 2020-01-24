Health officials: Baylor University student being tested for possible case of coronavirus

WACO, TEXAS – A Baylor University student who recently traveled to China is being tested for a possible case of the coronavirus, school officials say.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is waiting for test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say the immediate health risk to Baylor University students is low and symptoms of the disease are expected to appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

The student has been moved to an isolated room on campus as a precaution.

School officials say Facility Services sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall in its entirety.

The student is being monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials.

Students who have questions or concerns are urged to contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010 or Health_Services@baylor.edu. An information call center is also available for students and parents at 888-283-2158.

The CDC urges anyone who has traveled to China on or after Dec. 1 and has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing should seek medical attention right away.

To learn more about the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website by clicking here.