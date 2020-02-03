Jury begins deliberations in punishment phase for convicted Medical Center rapist

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury began deliberations in the punishment phase of the trial of Anton Harris, known as the Medical Center rapist.

On Thursday, he was found guilty of raping a nurse in her apartment in May 2017 and stealing her watch, iPhone and iPad.

Harris has been indicted in the rapes of five women in the Medical Center area during an alleged crime spree that began in 2015.

Medical Center rapist was questioned by police in 2015 and released

Now 21 years old, police say Harris was only 16 when the first sexual assault case was reported in 2016. He had just graduated from Marshall High School when he was arrested in 2017.

During the punishment phase of Harris’ trial, prosecutors called each victim to testify. They each offered graphic accounts of their attacks.

Prosecutors asked the jury to sentence Harris to life in prison. They said it was appropriate, given what they argued was life sentences for the victims.

Harris is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

