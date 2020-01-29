Jury deliberating in trial of accused Medical Center rapist Anton Harris

SAN ANTONIO – A jury started deliberations just before noon on Wednesday in the trial of accused Medical Center rapist, Anton Harris.

Harris is accused of raping and robbing a nurse in her Medical Center apartment on May 28, 2017.

The victim is one of five women raped in the area in 2016 and 2017. Police say Harris was only 16 when the first sexual assault case was reported. This is the first case against Harris to go to trial.

In closing arguments, prosecutors pointed to DNA evidence they said indicated Harris was the woman’s attacker. But defense attorneys told jurors there was not enough evidence to merit a conviction.

Harris faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

