Officials ID woman killed by alleged gunman who knocked on front door

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally shot in the living room of her apartment over the weekend has been identified.

Ambrett Seaborn, 33, was killed around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments at 11700 Wall St., near the intersection of Vance Jackson and Huebner road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The gunman allegedly knocked on Seaborn’s apartment door and opened fire on her and a man in the apartment, the male victim told police.

The woman was found dead in the living room and the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has not been captured.