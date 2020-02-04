73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

73ºF

Local News

Officials ID woman killed by alleged gunman who knocked on front door

Ambrett Seaborn, 33, was killed at Parc at Wall Street Apartments

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
Ambrett Searborn was killed Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Parc at Wall Street Apartment.
Ambrett Searborn was killed Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Parc at Wall Street Apartment. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally shot in the living room of her apartment over the weekend has been identified.

Ambrett Seaborn, 33, was killed around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments at 11700 Wall St., near the intersection of Vance Jackson and Huebner road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The gunman allegedly knocked on Seaborn’s apartment door and opened fire on her and a man in the apartment, the male victim told police.

SAPD: Man, woman stole from Broadway store before employee assaulted

The woman was found dead in the living room and the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has not been captured.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: