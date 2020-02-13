Arrest made in shooting death of SAISD teacher

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District teacher.

David Donjuan, 25, is charged with murder in the slaying of Amy Seabron.

Police said the shooting happened Feb. 1 at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments.

Officials ID woman killed by alleged gunman who knocked on front door

A man was also critically wounded in the shooting, police said.

Police said that Seabron and Donjuan knew each other and had been in communication days before the shooting, but their relationship isn’t clear. A motive has yet to be established.

Donjuan was tracked down by police through surveillance video.

Cellphone records put Donjuan at the apartment the day of the slaying, police said.

Donjuan didn’t cooperate with investigators Wednesday night, police said.