SAPD searching for missing woman, 33

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Varsin Archer was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of Encino Vista.

Police said that Archer has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

Murder trial involving love triangle begins

Archer is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown eyes and is bald.

Archer was last seen wearing a pink jacket, gray sweat pants and a head rag.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Archer, please call the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.