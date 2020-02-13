SAPD searching for missing woman, 33
Varsin Archer last seen Wednesday in 2000 block of Encino Vista
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.
Varsin Archer was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of Encino Vista.
Police said that Archer has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.
Murder trial involving love triangle begins
Archer is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
She has brown eyes and is bald.
Archer was last seen wearing a pink jacket, gray sweat pants and a head rag.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Archer, please call the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.