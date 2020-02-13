51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Local News

SAPD searching for missing woman, 33

Varsin Archer last seen Wednesday in 2000 block of Encino Vista

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Missing, San Antonio
SAPD is seeking the public's help in finding Varsin Archer.
SAPD is seeking the public's help in finding Varsin Archer. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Varsin Archer was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of Encino Vista.

Police said that Archer has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

Murder trial involving love triangle begins

Archer is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown eyes and is bald.

Archer was last seen wearing a pink jacket, gray sweat pants and a head rag.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Archer, please call the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: