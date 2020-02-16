65ºF

Local News

Jacked! Potato bar coming to Northeast Side

The restaurant is set to officially open later this week

Potatoes, when not fried, contain a lot of vitamin C and potassium and can be used in many ways. Sweet potatoes have other benefits.
CONVERSE, Texas – Keep your eyes peeled! A new potato bar is coming to the Northeast Side and our tastespuds are READY!

The restaurant’s grand opening is set for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8340 FM 78, Ste 4 in Converse, Texas.

Whether you’re looking for a healthy leafy green salad or a fully-loaded baked potato, Jacked! Potato bar has got you covered.

Posted by Jacked Potato on Friday, February 14, 2020

The menu features Jacked! Premium Spuds, which include options such as a Philly cheesesteak, brisket, turf and surf, shrimp scampi, or you can even create your own!

The restaurant has plenty of toppings to choose from, including meat or meatless options.

Posted by Jacked Potato on Friday, February 14, 2020

According to its website, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about Jacked! Potato bar, visit its website or Facebook page.

