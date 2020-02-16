Jacked! Potato bar coming to Northeast Side

CONVERSE, Texas – Keep your eyes peeled! A new potato bar is coming to the Northeast Side and our tastespuds are READY!

The restaurant’s grand opening is set for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8340 FM 78, Ste 4 in Converse, Texas.

Whether you’re looking for a healthy leafy green salad or a fully-loaded baked potato, Jacked! Potato bar has got you covered.

The menu features Jacked! Premium Spuds, which include options such as a Philly cheesesteak, brisket, turf and surf, shrimp scampi, or you can even create your own!

The restaurant has plenty of toppings to choose from, including meat or meatless options.

According to its website, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about Jacked! Potato bar, visit its website or Facebook page.