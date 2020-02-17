San Antonio restaurant makes top 10 list for best new Texas eateries

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Monthly released a list of the top 10 best new restaurants in Texas and San Antonio’s Savor rounded out the list at No. 10.

Savor, a “classroom laboratory” for students at the Culinary Institute of America, is located on 200 E. Grayson at The Pearl and offers a global-inspired menu available in three- or four-course options.

And if you’re a foodie with dietary restrictions most of the menu can be altered to be vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, according to the website.

Texas Monthly also lists San Antonio’s Evo as an honorable mention, as well as Kindling Texas Kitchen in Cibolo.

Evo features a contemporary Mexican cuisine from award-winning chef Arturo Fernandez, who received the "Medalla de Oro al Joven Chef Mexicano,” or Young Mexican Chef Gold Medal, in 2004, according to Evo’s website.

Kindling Texas Kitchen offers up home cooking sourced from local farms, ranches and fisheries. Hours are limited at this family-owned restaurant and groups of 10 or more are asked to call ahead.

To be eligible for Texas Monthly’s best new restaurants list, “a restaurant must have opened between December 1, 2018, and December 1, 2019, and it must be the restaurant’s first Texas location.”

The 19th edition of the 10 Best New Restaurants list will be on the cover of Texas Monthly’s March 2020 issue, on newsstands Feb. 20.