Ethics hearing for Leon Valley mayor postponed until next month after new evidence submitted

LEON VALLEY, Texas – An ethics hearing for the mayor of Leon Valley has been postponed until next month.

Councilwoman Donna Charles filed a complaint against Mayor Chris Riley, prompting an ethics hearing that was supposed to happen Wednesday night.

Riley asked for a continuance because there was evidence against her submitted by Charles just minutes before Wednesday’s meeting.

The complaint is linked to a hearing in which former Councilman Benny Martinez was removed from office after allegations of misconduct.

Since Martinez was ousted, several lawsuits and recall petitions have been filed.

The ethics hearing is set for March 9.

The mayor is running for reelection, and Martinez is running for his old seat.