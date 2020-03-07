Man, 22, sexually assaulted young girl, posted incident on Snapchat, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Officials arrested Trevon Deonte Rogers Friday and he is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The victim is being held at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center on an unspecified charge, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the victim ran away from home in late January through early February.

During the couple of weeks she was on the run, officials say she met Rogers and engaged in a sexual relationship with him.

According to the BCSO, Rogers believed she was older than 13; however, he was still aware that she was underage.

Rogers allegedly recorded one of the sexual assaults and posted it on Snapchat, according to authorities.

The video was also found on the suspect’s phone, officials say.

Rogers was taken to the Bexar County Jail.

Authorities say they believe there could be other victims linked to the suspect.

Anyone with more information on other possible victims is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or e-mail bcsotips@bexar.com

