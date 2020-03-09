Police: Man wanted in death of 29-year-old at SA apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect in the death of 29-year-old Johnathan Russel Williams.

Thomas Debrow, 38, is accused of fatally shooting Williams on Feb. 1 at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of East Southcross, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The events leading up to the shooting and the relationship between Debrow and Williams remain unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7273.

