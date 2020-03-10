Man found dead after nearly five-hour standoff on NW Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner has identified the man found dead after a nearly five-hour standoff that happened last week on the city’s Northwest Side.

Je Taime Scurry, 21, died just one day before his 22nd birthday.

San Antonio police say they were looking for Scurry at an apartment complex on Chase Hill Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Officer said Scurry had several warrants for his arrest, but have not said which charges he was facing.

As officers were serving a warrant, police said they heard a gunshot. They then called for backup.

A woman who was in the apartment ran away. Officers said she was not in a hostage situation. She also contacted them to give them information, police said Friday.

Just after 7 p.m. that day, Scurry was found dead in the apartment. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.