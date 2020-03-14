San Antonio man arrested after inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Ricardo Garcia was arrested Friday in San Antonio on indecent contact with a child charges after inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl on Thursday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Garcia, 46, allegedly asked the victim “if she wanted him to rub her” and told her “it’s a yes or a no” after the victim said she was confused and didn’t know.

Man, 22, sexually assaulted young girl, posted incident on Snapchat, BCSO says

The victim told her mother on Thursday that Garcia touched her inappropriately after the mother returned home from work. Police confirmed with the girl that Garcia made “skin to skin” contact with her while the two were alone, according to the affidavit.

The mother immediately called San Antonio police and then “gathered their belongings and moved out of the home,” according to the affidavit.

Man, 26, accused of breaking into homes to commit sexual assault arrested, BCSO says

Garcia “is controlling when they get into disagreements,” the mother told police. “He tends to call her continuously until she answers the phone.”

The mother told police Garcia’s last attempt to call her was around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday and said that it’s unusual for him to not reach out.

Garcia is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.