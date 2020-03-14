SAPD: 3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three juveniles are in custody after an officer-involved shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting broke out Saturday around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lambrano Street.

Officers spotted three juveniles in a stolen gray SUV and began following them, police said.

A short chase ensued and one of the juveniles fired at an officer, authorities say.

All three juveniles eventually got out of the vehicle and the officer returned fire, hitting one of the suspects in the foot.

Police say all three are now in custody and are facing a charge of aggravated assault. More charges could follow and police believe all three have a history of being involved in other area robberies as well.

The officer that shot the minor has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to SAPD Chief McManus.

Additionally, police are also investigating a separate robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Culebra Road, which happened moments before the officer-involved shooting.

All of the suspects involved in the CVS Pharmacy robbery are still at large.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and some of this information is subject to change. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.