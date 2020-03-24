SAQ: Expert answers coronavirus questions

SAN ANTONIO – Till the crisis is over, KSAT News is stepping in to try and separate the facts from the fiction surrounding the new coronavirus.

Every weekday night during the 6 p.m. broadcast news and during the streaming KSAT News at Nine, we will have experts on to answer your questions and give the latest information about COVID-19.

SAQ: Coronavirus emergency room procedures

At around 6:30 every weeknight, our anchors will question experts live, and then, on the KSAT News at Nine, they’ll answer viewer questions submitted through the KSAT.com SAQ article. (You can also ask your question in the prompt below.)

Tonight, Dr. Ruth Berggren, with UT Health San Antonio, answered coronavirus questions submitted by viewers.

You can watch the latest segment in the video player above.

Facts can fight fear, and in times like this KSAT wants to do more, because you should expect it.

Medical professionals need the following items:

N95 masks

Eye protective goggles

Gloves

Thermometers

Face shields

If you would like to donate any of those items, you can take them to UT Health San Antonio Health Science Center at 7703 Floyd Curl Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24-25.