SAPD: Man, 60, arrested after crashing Mercedes-Benz head-on into truck, killing one

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested following a crash that killed a driver on the far South Side.

Hector Osorio has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after the crash that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 10400 block of southbound Interstate 37 S., according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police say the drunken-driving suspect drove his 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG onto the exit ramp to U.S. Highway 181, heading the wrong way from Old Corpus Christi Highway.

The Mercedes-Benz continued driving the wrong way onto the main lanes of Interstate 37, side-swiped a 2008 Chevrolet HHR and crashed head-on into a 1988 Ford F-150, police said.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, police said. He has not been identified by authorities.

Osorio was transported to a hospital but he refused medical treatment. He was evaluated for signs of intoxication and later booked, police said.