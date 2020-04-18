Home Depot donates respirator masks to Bexar County deputies
‘These masks will truly help our deputies and we greatly appreciate it.’
The Home Depot is working to help keep Bexar County sheriff’s deputies safe as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manager Herrera from a San Antonio Home Depot store donated 3M respirator masks to help shield deputies as they continue to serve in the community as the coronavirus continues to spread across the city.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office gave thanks on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
“During COVID-19, these masks will truly help our deputies and we greatly appreciate it,” said BCSO in the Facebook post.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
