Home Depot donates respirator masks to Bexar County deputies

The Home Depot is working to help keep Bexar County sheriff’s deputies safe as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Herrera from a San Antonio Home Depot store donated 3M respirator masks to help shield deputies as they continue to serve in the community as the coronavirus continues to spread across the city.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office gave thanks on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

“During COVID-19, these masks will truly help our deputies and we greatly appreciate it,” said BCSO in the Facebook post.

