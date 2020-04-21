H-E-B expands store hours, effective April 27

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its hours.

On Tuesday, H-E-B announced its hours will expand from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The change will be made on April 27.

The supermarket previously limited its hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as shoppers emptied shelves as they stocked up.

“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices,” H-E-B officials said in a news release.

Most pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.