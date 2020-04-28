Major accident involving train reported just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews have responded to a major accident reportedly involving a train early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. near Dimmit Street and South Presa Street.

At this time, it is not known how the accident occurred. It is also unclear if anyone is hurt.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

