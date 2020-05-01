San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture asking for help due to COVID-19 crisis

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is asking for help to support San Antonio nonprofits arts agencies that are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The people at the Department of Arts & Culture added a feature on its website so people can support.

“The City of San Antonio recognizes the importance the arts play in our economy, culture, history and overall quality of life,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “The arts provide inspiration, hope and perspective. By donating to the arts, we help secure the future of a unique asset that makes San Antonio a vibrant, world-class and cultural city.”

The contributions will help fund 37 nonprofit arts agencies that provide arts and culture programming all across San Antonio.

The grant program that normally funds these projects was reduced by 20 percent due to the COVID-19 crisis, so the money donated will help offset that cost, according to the city.

“Even in the midst of change to its own organization, funding and programming, the Department of Arts & Culture pivoted quickly to help arts agencies and individual artists with access to resources and grant opportunities. This is an opportunity to join the department to help support struggling arts agencies that, so often, have helped us get through hard times through the expression and emotional connection of art,” said District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño.

If you donate $20 or more, the Department of Arts & Culture will send donors the official and limited edition City of San Antonio 2020 Fiesta Medal.

If you want to donate you can find more information on “Donate to the Arts” at SanAntonio.gov/arts.