Video shows plane being pulled out of Canyon Lake after emergency landing

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Cessna 210 that a pilot used to make an emergency landing on April 28 in Canyon Lake is now officially out of the water.

The pilot made an emergency landing in Canyon Lake and had to ditch the plane in the water, officials said.

Both the pilot and another passenger aboard the plane swam to shore after the landing and were transported by emergency medical service to Christus Santa Rosa with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Flight Aware, the plane is a six-seat, single-engine Cessna built in 1976.

George Vigue told KSAT he saw divers start attaching airbags to the plane around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“They towed the plane back to the boat ramp about 3/4 of a mile with a boat,” Vigue said. “They removed it from the water and towed it to the top of the boat ramp where they are going to remove the wings and load it on a trailer and take it away for an insurance claim.”

Passengers swim ashore after plane makes emergency landing in Canyon Lake

Full Screen 1 / 6 The Cessna 210 that a pilot used to make an emergency landing on April 28 in Canyon Lake is now officially out of the water.

The aircraft took off from Midland headed to New Braunfels, officials said.

’I thought for sure they were dead:’ Man recounts helping passengers to shore after emergency plane landing in Canyon Lake

Cynthia Graham, who lives in the area, told KSAT when the plane hit the water it “sounded like a huge, very loud door slam.”

Shawn Canady was the first person to get to the shore after the landing. He made a decision to jump in the water and try to help the two men who were swimming from the plane which he estimates was “about 100 yards out from the shoreline.”

“I have to commend the two gentlemen who swam back, for the strength, and situational awareness they had. Not only were they able to exit a plane underwater after a crash, but they were able to keep their wits while injured and swim back wearing jeans and leather boots. That swim would be difficult in a swimsuit," Canady said.

Canyon Lake Fire officials told Canyon Lake Texas News that the plane is submerged in 15-18 feet of water.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.