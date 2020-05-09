Man accused of killing 21-year-old in drunk driving crash found dead, officials say

San Antonio – The cardiologist accused of killing a 21-year-old man after driving drunk on the interstate in April was found dead this past weekend, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Hector Osorio, 60, was facing an Intoxication Manslaughter charge after he struck and killed Christopher Farias Jr. while driving the wrong way on Interstate 37.

Farias Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived, according to a previous KSAT report.

Osorio was arrested at the scene but bonded out of jail on a $150,000 bond.

Daryl Harris, Bexar County chief deputy of the trial division, said they learned Osorio committed suicide in Atascosa County.

He said at this time, Farias’s case is still open.

Records show that Osorio was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2018 and a Methodist Health System official previously told KSAT 12 that Osorio was a contract cardiac hospitalist.

An online search lists him with Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio.

