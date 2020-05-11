Ex-WWE wrestler charged after allegedly beating, sexually assaulting woman

SAN ANTONIO – A former professional Mexican-American wrestler is charged with sexual assault after he was arrested May 9 by San Antonio police.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported to police on May 3 that former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio, whose real name is Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, 42, of San Antonio, had beaten and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s injuries were visible and photographed, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Rodriguez Chucuan accused the victim of being unfaithful and he was angry after she wouldn’t admit to it. He allegedly slapped her across the head multiple times, officials said.

Officials said Rodriguez Chucuan also made the victim put on a dress and dance for him. He told the victim not to cry because if she did, he’d “take her son and drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere,” according to the affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said Rodriguez Chucuan then sexually assaulted her. Officials said the victim couldn’t remember much following the incident, after Rodriguez Chucuan allegedly placed his hand around her throat.

Rodriguez Chucuan is charged with sexual assault.

His bond was set at $50,000; however, he bonded out and was released from jail May 10th, according to the Bexar County Court’s website.