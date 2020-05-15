Child sex crime suspect caught masturbating in San Antonio neighborhood, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who is awaiting indictment on child sex crime charges was arrested again on suspicion of stalking, Bexar County Jail records showed.

Jacob Ortiz was first arrested in connection with the stalking case in March, but was arrested again Thursday after violating the GPS conditions set by his bond, court records showed.

A San Antonio woman reported Ortiz to police multiple times since September 2019, according to his arrest affidavit. The resident told police that Ortiz “is always causing problems in the neighborhood."

In December, Ortiz spray painted profane statements on a woman’s patio door, the affidavit stated.

“The victim is 10 years older than the suspect and has never had any relationship with the suspect other than hiring the suspect to mow her yard,” according to the affidavit.

Later that month, the woman called police again after she caught Ortiz in her backyard.

On March 5, the woman called police after her security footage caught Ortiz masturbating in her backyard, according to the arrest affidavit.

“The suspect did not have his shirt on and his pants were dropped to his ankles," according to the affidavit.

Ortiz is being held in jail without a bond, court records showed.

Ortiz is also a suspect in connection with a 2019 child sex assault case, according to his arrest affidavit. Details on that case were not immediately available.