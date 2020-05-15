Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of instruments from West Side church choir

San Antonio – A West Side church is asking for the public’s help finding out who stole thousands of dollars worth of musical instruments, amplifiers, cords, money, and a computer used to broadcast masses.

The break-in at the House of Mercy building, part of St. Paul Catholic Church on St. Cloud Road and Donaldson Avenue, happened Sunday night. Workers discovered a breach through a side door on Monday.

Parishioner Bosco Miller said the instruments belonged to the Congolese Catholic Choir of San Antonio.

“Most of the instruments, I bought them with my own money, and it breaks my heart,” Miller said. “I invested in it a lot for the sake of the choir, for the sake of the church, and for God’s ministry.”

Monsignor Charles Chaffman said it’s unfortunate the break-in happened in an historic building that’s open to the entire community, regardless of religion.

“Any of you who have lost anything, you know how it's a sense of defilement,” he said.

Parishioners have been able to help find a replacement computer so that mass can continue to be broadcasted. Meanwhile the choir has had to cancel an upcoming weekend performance, but they hope to be able to replace or borrow instruments in time for the first mass on May 24th.

They want the person responsible caught so that the community is protected.

“My main concern is what happens here at St. Paul's could happen in any any home in our neighborhood,” Chaffman said.

Chaffman hopes that breaking into a church is rock bottom for the thief.

“If the gentleman could know that he entered into a House of Mercy and God’s mercy is always there. Even if you steal my computer,” he said.

Church surveillance video show’s a man walking the church halls holding a flashlight after hours Sunday night.

