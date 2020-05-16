These big-name stores are reopening in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Best Buy has started allowing customers into 11 San Antonio stores by appointment only. Contactless curbside service is also available. Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat. Employees will contact customers before their appointment, and they will shop with customers. For more information, click here.

Burlington stores in San Antonio reopened May 15. Safety measures include wider checkout lanes, one-way entrances and exits throughout the store, cart wipes and masks for all associates, according to a news release. There are seven Burlington stores in the area; for more information, click here.

JCPenney has opened one area store, the one at Alamo Ranch Marketplace, at this time, according to its website. “As city and state guidelines evolve, so will our approach to reopening stores,” the chain stated online. Contact-free curbside pickup and contactless checkouts are available, and there are plexiglass shields at the register.

Kohl’s opened all its Texas stores on May 11. Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice. Each store will operate with a single point of entry, and fitting rooms will remain closed. For more information, click here.

Marshalls has reopened its stores in the San Antonio area, according to its website. The stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Stores have installed protective shields at cash registers, masks are mandatory for employees and customers, social distancing reminders and dressing rooms are currently closed. For more information, click here.

Ross will reopen its nearly 20 stores in the San Antonio area on May 20, according to its website. The stores will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a dedicated shopping hour for seniors and customers with higher medical risks from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. Stores will have one-way shopping aisles, capacity limits, plexiglass shields are registers and adjusted hours for cleaning. Fitting rooms will stay closed. For more information, click here.

TJ Maxx has reopened its stores in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Cedar Park, and Georgetown, according to its website. The stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stores have installed protective shields at cash registers, social distancing markers in the checkout lines and in store aisles, and have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures. For more information, click here.