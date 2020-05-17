Authorities in Atascosa County searching for abducted 14-month-old boy

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-month-old boy and a woman in connection with his abduction, officials said.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins, officials said.

Police are also looking for Catherine Angeline Ocon in connection with the boy’s abduction, officials said.

Collins is described by authorities as having black hair and brown eyes. Ocon is described by authorities as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Ocon, who was last heard from in Poteet, Texas, may be driving a blue 1999 Plymouth Voyager van with Texas license plate number LSJ8380.

Law enforcement officials believe the boy is in grave or immediate danger, officials said.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.