Texas driver’s license offices will reopen with limited services starting next week

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety will slowly reopen driver’s license offices over the next few weeks.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that DPS will open the offices in four phases, starting Tuesday with offices in the Northwest and West Texas regions.

DPS offices in the South and Central Texas regions will reopen May 29 and offices in the North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen June 3.

Real ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus, Trump says

During this time, offices will have limited services that will be offered by appointment only.

According to a news release, the offices will be open to customers who currently do not have a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, learner permit or ID card, as well those who need a driver’s test.

San Antonio City Council votes to extend ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order through June 4

In the South and Central Texas regions, appointments can be made starting at 1 p.m. on May 26. Appointments can be made for up to six months in advance.

Phase 4 of the reopening will allow Texans to make appointments for all services, but this is expected to begin sometime in the summer.

DPS has extended expiration dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension remains in effect until Phase 4 is implemented, according to the release.

Read more coronavirus coverage on KSAT.com here.