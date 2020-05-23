15 people detained in illegal gambling bust after SW Side immigrant rescue call, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police detained 15 people in an illegal gambling bust on the city’s Southwest Side after someone reported seeing immigrants in the back of an 18-wheeler and called authorities.

The bust happened at a location in the 15000 block of SW Loop 410 on Friday night.

When police arrived, they did not find an 18-wheeler with immigrants, but they said they approached a person who admitted they were at the location to play on a gambling machine.

Officers said they went into the location and found about 50 eight-liners. They said they detained 15 people who were playing with the gambling machines.

Officials said everyone who was detained cooperated with authorities. They said no one among the group was sick, but only about one or two people were wearing masks.

Police said many people in the group were senior citizens. They will face gambling charges, and some are facing warrants, according to authorities.

The Vice Unit will further investigate this case and interview the people detained, officers said.