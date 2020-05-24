KINGSVILLE, Texas – This story is one you won’t soon forget and will likely bring tears to your eyes.

A male dog was found by Kingsville, Texas officials, standing guard over his deceased sister on the side of the road, according to a recent Facebook post.

Officers from the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center said in the social media post that the scene was heartbreaking for the officers that arrived.

“This boy wasn’t going to let anyone mess with his sister. Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be alright and they were there to help him,” officials said in the post. “This call was one of the most heart-wrenching for our staff...”

Dog stands guard over deceased sister on side of the road in Southeast Texas (Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center)

The dog was later named “Guardian," for his loyalty, after he refused to leave his sister’s side until officials arrived.

As of Saturday, Guardian is now at the KKHDAC facility and will be held on stray hold for four days.

He’s scheduled to be adopted at 8 a.m. May 29th, the day he becomes available.