Rooftop Cinema Club to bring drive-in to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will soon have a new drive-in movie venue.

“The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas” from the Rooftop Cinema Club will open in San Antonio on June 18.

The drive-in, which will be located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, will start selling tickets online June 10.

It will be a contactless drive-in theater and guests will be able to bring food or can order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

All orders are made online and guests will be notified for pick up, so they can avoid time spent outside their cars, according to a press release.

Ticket prices will be $25 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy.

Films will include hits like “Shrek,” “Jurassic Park,” “Back to the Future,” “Grease,” “The Fast and the Furious,” and “Pretty Woman," according to the release.

The first slate of movies will run from June 18 through June 28 with more films coming in July.