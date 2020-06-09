AMBER Alert discontinued for 7-month-old Port Arthur boy

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – Updated at 8:30

The AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Jason Roberts has been discontinued.

Original story:

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 7-month-old Port Arthur toddler believed to be in grave danger.

Jason Roberts last seen Monday afternoon, Port Arthur police said.

Jason is believed to have been abducted by Nathan Roberts, 26, who is driving a gold Jeep Cherokee. A license plate number is not available.

Jason is about 2 feet tall, weighs 27 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Nathan Roberts is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.