Free COVID-19 mobile testing events scheduled for San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two free COVID-19 mobile testing events are scheduled for June in San Marcos.

According to a news release, the first event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14 at Bonham Pre-k School at 1225 Texas Highway 123.

The second event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 at Bowie Elementary at 4020 Monterrey Oak in San Marcos.

Both events will have two drive-through lanes and one walk-up lane, the news release said.

Appointments are not required, but anyone wanting to preregister may call 512-883-2400 or online.

Results are expected to be available 10-25 days following the testing which is being administered in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.

Additional free mobile testing locations throughout Hays County next week include: