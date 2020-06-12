Free COVID-19 mobile testing events scheduled for San Marcos
Testing scheduled for June 14, June 20
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two free COVID-19 mobile testing events are scheduled for June in San Marcos.
According to a news release, the first event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14 at Bonham Pre-k School at 1225 Texas Highway 123.
The second event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 at Bowie Elementary at 4020 Monterrey Oak in San Marcos.
Both events will have two drive-through lanes and one walk-up lane, the news release said.
Appointments are not required, but anyone wanting to preregister may call 512-883-2400 or online.
Results are expected to be available 10-25 days following the testing which is being administered in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.
Additional free mobile testing locations throughout Hays County next week include:
- Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle – Wednesday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland – Thursday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda – Friday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
