Comal County Tax Office closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Tax Office will be “closed through at least the end of the week” as the building is sanitized and deep cleaned after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a press release from city officials.

Meanwhile, businesses around New Braunfels and Gruene continue to temporarily shutter their doors as new cases of COVID-19 emerge in the area.

2 popular Gruene restaurants, 1 New Braunfels bakery temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19

2tarts reopened Thursday after a part-time employee at the bakery tested positive earlier this week.

Mozie’s and Gristmill River Restaurant, two popular restaurants in the area, are both still closed after employees at both eateries indicated that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither restaurant has yet to announce reopening plans.

“As the number of cases in our community increases, we’re also hearing from some residents who received a positive test result from their physician or clinic, but whose result has not yet been reported to the Office of Public Health,” Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Comal County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 141, according to the press release.

“The cases are three New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s and a Fischer resident in their 20s. All four are home-isolating,” the release states.

“If you have been told you tested positive but have not been contacted by our office, please reach out and call us at 830-221-1150, so we can continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Comal County," Fraser said.

As of Thursday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health is reporting:

3,909 tests conducted

141 confirmed cases

18 probable cases

“The increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has pushed Comal County’s positivity rate – the percentage of tests with a positive result – to 4.07%, its highest since May 21, although still below state and national averages,” according to the press release.

Of the 159 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown provided by Comal County officials is as follows:

88 (76 confirmed, 12 probable) from New Braunfels or the immediate area

16 confirmed from north of Canyon Lake

15 confirmed from the Bulverde area

11 (8 confirmed, 3 probable) from eastern Comal County

8 (7 confirmed, 1 probable) from south of Canyon Lake

8 (6 confirmed, 2 probable) confirmed from the Spring Branch area

3 confirmed from Garden Ridge

3 confirmed from central Comal County

3 confirmed from southwest Comal County

2 confirmed from Fair Oaks Ranch

1 confirmed from Schertz

1 confirmed from the Fischer area

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.