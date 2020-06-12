Portion of popular street in downtown San Antonio to be closed for nearly two months

SAN ANTONIO – San Saba Street in downtown San Antonio will be closed to thru traffic between Dolorosa and Commerce streets from June 15 to Aug. 7, a news release said.

The closure will allow for increased pedestrian safety and continuity at the San Saba crosswalk. Access to businesses will not be affected by the closure, the release said.

The work is part of the 2017 Bond Projects for downtown street improvements.

Santa Rosa Street and San Saba adjacent to Milam Park continue to have lane closures as well.