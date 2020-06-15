Austin man shot 2 Luling teens because he thought they were ‘aliens,' affidavit says

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – An Austin man who fired more than 50 rounds at two teens on a Caldwell County road Tuesday told police he was being chased by “aliens,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a 911 call around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday about two victims “down."

Deputies with CCSO identified 18-year-old Klayton Manning, a volunteer firefighter for Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department, as one of the victims, while Lockhart EMS identified the other victim as 16-year-old Landin Robinson.

Bryan Haynes, 34, was arrested Thursday on capital murder charges after he told family members in Austin that “he was being chased by ‘aliens’ in an ATV with firefighter decals,” the affidavit states.

Original Story: Arrest made after two teens gunned down while riding utility vehicle near Luling, deputies say

The teens, who are cousins, were riding a Fire Department ATV near the 4400 block of Tenney Creek Road near Tilmon when they encountered Haynes who told his family members “that he shot the two aliens that he described as ‘firefighters’ with his gun and emptied two 17 round magazines and two 10 round magazines into the ‘aliens,'" according to the affidavit.

Investigators indicated more than 50 9mm cartridge casings were found at the scene.

Hanes allegedly told family members Tuesday evening that “the ‘aliens’ would not die and he had to shoot them in the middle and head area to make sure they would die,” the affidavit says in part.

Neither Klayton or Landin was found with a gun in their possession.

The family members contacted deputies with CCSO Wednesday to report what Haynes said to them and investigators found the information provided was consistent with details at crime scene.

Haynes is being held in the Caldwell County Jail. His bail is set at $500,000.