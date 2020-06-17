Texas Governor Greg Abbott has no problem with Bexar County’s executive order on face masks

SAN ANTONIO – Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is opposed to enforcing a face mask mandate on members of the public, he took no issue with a new executive order in Bexar County issued Wednesday which requires face coverings in businesses for employees and customers.

County judges across the state of Texas have been at odds with the governor as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the state. Many of them, along with mayors of major Texas cities, have unsuccessfully written letters to Abbott in hopes of getting him to reverse course and allow local jurisdictions to enforce mask rules.

Nirenberg, other Texas mayors sign letter asking Abbott for authority to set rules for face masks

John Wittman, a spokesperson for the governor, told KSAT the new executive orders in Bexar County are “not inconsistent” with Abbott’s orders.

When asked about the executive order in an interview with KWTX, Abbott said Wolff “finally figured it out.”

“Local government can require stores and businesses to wear masks,” Abbott said. “That was authorized in my plan.”

A timeline on the ever-changing guidelines on face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses who are caught violating the executive order can face fines of up to $1,000.

But Abbott maintained his bottom line on his views on mandating masks for the general public.

“One: No Texans can be put in jail for failing to follow these standards. Two: no government can mandate individuals to wear face masks.”

Businesses have until Monday to be compliant with the new executive order, which lasts until June 30.

One business, H-E-B, has already announced face masks will once again be required in all stores in Bexar County.

H-E-B will once again require face coverings in Bexar County after new executive order