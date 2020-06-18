San Antonio police officer fired for stalking ex handed 2 more indefinite suspensions

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who was fired in October after being arrested and accused of stalking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend was handed two additional indefinite suspensions in May, according to records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

San Antonio police first began investigating Kenneth Moreno in April 2019, when Officer Nicolette Muniz was arrested and accused of assaulting Moreno’s girlfriend. The three were in a love triangle, police have previously said. The charges against Muniz were later dropped due to insufficient evidence, court records showed.

Moreno was arrested a month later and charged with stalking. Police said Moreno was constantly calling and texting his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly drove to her house and harassed her.

Due to that arrest, Moreno was fired in October, a decision he is appealing. But further investigation revealed more troubling allegations against the former police officer.

In the newly released suspension documents, police detailed other altercations between Moreno and his ex-girlfriend.

On July 22, 2018, Moreno allegedly struck his ex several times while she was lying in bed before choking her.

Months later, in April 2019, during another altercation, Moreno is accused of striking his ex several times in his car, “causing pain and bruising to her arms,” according to the suspension document.

Moreno’s ex-girlfriend told police she did not report the incident at the time “because she feared Moreno would lose his job.” These incidents led to his second indefinite suspension.

Moreno’s third indefinite suspension stems from the altercation between Muniz and Moreno’s ex-girlfriend, according to the document.

When Muniz drove to the ex-girlfriend’s home to confront her, Moreno allegedly locked his ex-girlfriend out of her home and allowed the confrontation to ensue.

“Officer Moreno did not use sound judgement by locking his girlfriend out of her own house prior to the confrontation,” according to the suspension document. “The incident required a police response and multiple police reports followed.”

Moreno also appeared to be intoxicated when police spoke to him that night. In the suspension document, investigators noted he was “unable to remember specific details of the disturbance.”

Moreno’s attorney, Ben Sifuentes, has filed a notice to appeal the decisions.

“The charges are legally insufficient to support disciplinary action,” according to the letter. “The disciplinary action does not fit the offense or alleged offense.”

Court records show Moreno’s charges have been upgraded to continuous violence against a family member. He was indicted by a grand jury in May, and is awaiting a trial date.