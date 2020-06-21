Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Monday on the far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open Monday on the far West Side of San Antonio.

The testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 22, at the Bexar County Emergency Services District 2 , Fire Station 121, located at 2096 Talley Road.

Residents will need to register before going to get tested.

You can register and set up an appointment by calling 512-883-2400.

