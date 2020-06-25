Drive-in at Fiesta Texas extends schedule, releases new movie lineup

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest drive-in movie venue, the Rooftop Cinema Club at Fiesta Texas, has extended its schedule through July 19.

The drive-in, located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, shared the updated movie lineup via press release.

The lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club, is as follows:

June 25: “Jurassic Park” and “Love Jones”

June 26: “Tortilla Soup” and “Remember the Titans”

June 27: “Coco” and “La La Land”

June 28: “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing”

June 29: “Shrek” and “Silence of the Lambs”

June 30: “The Little Mermaid" (Community Screening) and “Dazed and Confused”

July 1: “The Goonies” and “Grease” (Community Screening)

July 2: “Cars” and “The Fast and the Furious”

July 3: “The Sandlot” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

July 4: “Independence Day”

July 5: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “500 Days of Summer”

July 6: “Spy Kids,” and “Pretty Woman” “Night at the Museum” (Community Screening)

July 7: “Night at the Museum” (Community Screening) and “Selena”

July 8: “Toy Story 4″ and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (Community Screening)

July 9: “The Princess Bride” and “Do the Right Thing”

July 10: “Jurassic Park” and “Poetic Justice”

July 11: “Space Jam” and “My Family/Mi Familia”

July 12: “Sing” and “Joker”

July 13: “Grease” and “La La Land”

July 14: “The Breakfast Club” (Community Screening) and “Knives Out”

July 15: “Up” and “Casablanca” (Community Screening)

July 16: “The Sandlot” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”

July 17: “The Lion King (2019)” and “Friday”

July 18: “Selena” and “The Terminator”

July 19: “Space Jam” and “Jurassic Park”

Ticket prices start at $24 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy.

The first film screening on Tuesdays and the second film screening on Wednesdays are “Community Screenings.” Ticket prices are $5 per car and 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization, the press release states.

The contactless, drive-in theater allows guests to bring food their own food or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Tickets for the summer schedule can be purchased online starting at noon on June 25 at Rooftopcinemaclub.com.

All guests will be expected to follow all local health and safety guidelines.