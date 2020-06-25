SAPD: Driver who ran 2 red lights, crashed into van had drugs in car, smelled of intoxicants

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after police say he ran two red lights on Walzem Road and crashed into a van carrying several people.

Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Walzem and the northbound Interstate 35 access road.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was driving his SUV eastbound on Walzem and ran the red lights at the southbound I-35 access road and the northbound I-35 access road.

His vehicle struck a work van that had a green light on the northbound access road, police said. Three people inside the van were transported to University Hospital and Brooke Army Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspect driver was unresponsive when first responders arrived and smelled of intoxicants, police said. He was transported to BAMC in critical condition.

Police said marijuana and another drug were found in his SUV.

He was processed for a DWI charge, police said, and charges are pending.

